‘Magnum’ actor dies at 83

Actor Roger E. Mosley, who played helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in the classic television series “Magnum”, died Sunday morning at the age of 83. The cause of death was not revealed.

Mosley participated in all 158 episodes, from the premiere to the final chapter of the eight seasons of “Magnum”, between 1980 and 1988. His strong connection with the classic attraction earned him an invitation to appear in Season 1 of the current reboot, in a cameo by 2019 as a different character. He was so successful that he even returned once more in 2021, in a new participation that ended up becoming his last appearance on screen.

After the original “Magnum”, Mosley was cast as the lead in the sitcom “You Take the Kids”, which only ran for one season in 1990.

He also had recurring roles on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” and “Rude Awakening” during the 1990s. But with a career that began two decades earlier, his list of appearances in occasional episodes is huge and varied, including “Love Boat”. “, “Gallery of Terror”, “Kung Fu”, “Kojak”, “San Francisco Urgente”, “Confidential File”, “Double Justice” and “Las Vegas”, among other attractions.

His film credits date back to the Blaxploitation era – action films from the 1970s starring black actors and accompanied by a funk track – and highlight the highly cult “The Mack” (1973), in addition to the biographical dramas “Leadbelly” (1976), in who played the legendary blues/folk singer Huddie Ledbetter, and “The Greatest One” (1977), Muhammad Ali’s biopic, in which he played boxer Sonny Liston.

His filmography also includes classic police officers such as “The New Centurions” (1972) and “McQ – A Detective Above the Law” (1974), and the comedies “The Bodyguard” (1976), by the late Bob Rafelson, “The Battle of the Sexes” (1977), with Burt Reynolds, and “Between Slaps and Kisses” (1996), with Martin Lawrence.