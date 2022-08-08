Magnum series pilot Roger E. Mosley dies at 83

Actor Roger E. Mosley died this Sunday (7), at the age of 83. He became known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in the series Magnum (1980-1988). The artist was one of only four actors to appear on the show’s eight seasons, alongside Tom Selleck (Magnum), John Hillerman (Higgins) and Larry Manetti (Rick Wright).

Roger’s daughter, Ch-a Mosley, told the Hollywood Reporter that her father died from injuries sustained in a car accident three days earlier. He was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles but did not survive.

Before Magnum, Roger E. Mosley had drawn attention in the film Leadbelly (1976), in which he played the iconic Huddie Ledbetter (1888-1949), a pioneer of rural blues. The following year, he played another real character, boxer Sonny Liston (1932-1970) in the feature Big One, and faced the real Muhammad Ali (1942-2016) in the scenographic ring.

He also stood out in films of the blaxploitation genre, a cinematographic movement that popularized feature films starring black artists in an urban environment.

But the role that transformed his life was that of “TC” in Magnum. A character, by the way, who came to him by chance. Roger E. Mosley himself revealed that actor Gerald McRaney would play the protagonist’s friend, until the team realized they needed a black cast member.

As Tom Selleck had worked with Mosley on Terminal Island (1973), he suggested his name to the producers. Focused on making movies, he almost turned down the role because he didn’t want to dedicate eight months of his year to a TV series. His agent, however, convinced him to accept the invitation.

Interestingly, Roger E. Mosley had a license to fly helicopters in real life, just like his character. Magnum’s producers, however, only discovered this after he had already been cast, in yet another happy coincidence of life imitating art.

His last TV work was precisely in Magnum, but in the new version of the series, starring Jay Hernandez and which was recently saved from cancellation for two more seasons. Mosley appeared in two episodes of the attraction, in 2019 and 2021, as a more than special cameo.