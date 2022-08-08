Manchester United surprises and agrees to sign Neymar’s ex-disaffected at PSG; crowd manifests itself against

After last season’s failure, Manchester United brought in Dutchman Erik ten Hag to clean up the ‘house’. However, despite good pre-season performances, the team ended up disappointing in their Premier League debut, losing to Brighton 2-1.

And, in the face of this situation, the Red Devils have been investing in the arrival of reinforcements, having, so far, arranged the arrival of Lisandro Martínez and Christian Eriksen, in addition to having well underway the hiring of the Brazilian Antony.

However, according to the journalist Fabrizio RomanoUnited does not intend to stop there and in the coming days, should announce the arrival of another reinforcement, midfielder Adrien Rabiot, ex-PSG and Juventus.

United fans protest against Rabiot’s arrival

However, the signing of the athlete has not been well evaluated by United fans, who, through Twitter, have been speaking out against the arrival of the French midfielder. That’s because, despite having played for big clubs, Rabiot is seen as ‘overrated’ by most football fans, despite having some defenders.

In addition, the athlete is known for having a strong temper and not getting along with everyone in the locker room, even having problems with Neymar and Ibrahimovic, both at PSG.