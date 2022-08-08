Mano is sincere when describing Inter’s defeat to Fortaleza: “We are ashamed” | International

Coach Mano Menezes spoke of shame when describing Inter’s 3-0 defeat to Fortaleza on Sunday night, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. In the context of the match, the team had an extra player on the field since the 29th minute of the first half, with the expulsion of Romarinho.

Even with numerical superiority, Inter came out behind on the scoreboard in the initial stage. In the 44th minute, Lucas Crispim scored Fortaleza’s first free kick.

With a mixed team due to the decision in the next midweek for the Copa Sudamericana, against Melgar, the Colorado coach saved some holders at the beginning of the game, but made four changes only at halftime at Castelão. Even so, the hosts scored two more goals, with Hercules, in the 24th minute, and Robson, in the 38th.

– We are ashamed of the result and the performance from the moment we had one more. If we looked at the game without knowing who was 10 and 11, it seemed that Fortaleza was 11 and we were 10 – started Mano Menezes, who highlighted the poor planning in the match.

– One mistake followed another and led to everything we saw today at the end of the game, which for us, despite being an exception, certainly cannot happen due to the level of quality we have – completed the coach.

The fact that he played more than two thirds of the match with an extra man was addressed in more than one questioning to the Colorado commander, who admitted the error in the team’s posture with 11 against 10. In addition, he ruled out the team’s lack of focus at on the eve of a decision for the continental tournament.

– It could be comfortable for me as a coach to say that the team was not focused at any moment in the game and everything happened because of that. The team started out focused. We lost exactly from when we had a numerical superiority that happened early. From then on, we didn’t meet, maybe because we hoped we could have an ease, we got in the way – evaluated Mano.

Even with the defeat, Inter remained in the G-6, thanks to the defeat of Atlético-MG to Athletico-PR. With 33 points, Colorado occupies the sixth place. The next match for the Brasileirão will be on another Sunday, the 14th, against Fluminense, at 19:00, in Beira-Rio.

Before that, the team receives Melgar, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana. The match takes place at 19:15 this Thursday, in Porto Alegre. In the first leg, a goalless draw in Peru. Whoever wins advances to the semifinals, while any tie takes the decision to penalties.

