Marcos Mion celebrates Ibope do Caldeirão and announces changes

Marcos Mion celebrated the audience of Caldeirão on social network and took the opportunity to announce changes in the attraction. This Sunday (7), the presenter of Globo showed surprise when sharing the indices achieved by the program on Saturday (6) in Greater São Paulo, according to data from Kantar Ibope.

continues after advertising

“About yesterday’s Cauldron! Thank you very much! Thanks! Thank you!”, wrote Marcos Mion, using surprise emojis. In the post, he shared information from journalist Rick Souza, who scored 19.0 points for Caldeirão at 6:34 pm last Saturday. In second place, Cidade Alerta recorded 6.6 points at the same time.

Still in the same publication, Mion announced news on her Globo program. “Coming soon new changes! Sobe o Som is back in place of Toque de Caixa! Stand by!” he wrote. This year, the attraction has accumulated an average of 12.6 points since January. The best mark of the year had been on January 29, with an average of 15.3 points.

continues after advertising

Among the highlights of this week’s Caldeirão, reporter Thiago Oliveira got into despair and even cried during his participation in Toque de Caixa. The journalist could not stand it and showed the fear he felt for the object that would touch the attraction and had to be supported by Marcos Mion.

Marcos Mion became the holder of the Caldeirão and won the 2021 award

Since April, as a new season of unreleased shows, the show has officially been called Cauldron with Mion. With a longer duration and never seen before, the attraction joins Tem ou Não Tem and Sobe o Som, which alternate throughout the year.

continues after advertising

In June, also via Twitter, Mion celebrated her victory in the Press Trophy in the TV Show category. He competed with Programa Silvio Santos and Eliana, but won with the majority of votes from the jury made up of journalists.

“Finally! I had already been in the final twice if I’m not mistaken and both times I lost to whom? To Silvio! This time it was!”, he joked at the time. During the years 2017 and 2018, Mion was nominated in the category of Best Presenter, but Homem do Baú won.