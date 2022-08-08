Markets this Monday, ore, oil and news from stock exchange companies

Posted at 7:52 am

corporate news

(click the links below to read the details)

BB Seguridade announces dividend of R$ 1.03 per share

Enauta: scheduled stop at Atlanta Field in final phase

Wilson Ferreira Jr. is elected president of Eletrobras

Santander Brasil announces R$ 1.7 billion in interest on equity. See the details:

Portobello will pay dividends on September 1

Petrobras signs new amendment with YPFB

Petrobras completes the sale of assets in Ceará to 3R

Celesc reports net income of R$101 million in 2Q22

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h51)

China (Shanghai Comp.): +0.31% (trade closed)

Japan (Nikkei 225): +0.26% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): -0.77% (trade closed)

Germany (DAX): +0.71%

London (FTSE 100): +0.48%

Brent Oil: -0.99% ($93.7). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: -1.04% ($88.2)

Bitcoin futures: +5.35% ($24,185)

Iron ore

The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Exchange in China was up 4.31% at 738 yuan ($109.15). The price in Dalian may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html

New York stock futures

At 7:51 am on Wall Street, Dow Jones futures were up 0.32% and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.37%. Nasdaq futures rose 0.51%.

Results will be announced this Monday, 8

Itaú, São Martinho, Direcional, Neogrid, Portobello – after the market closes.

stock study

Watch here the study of Ibov, Vale3, Petr4, Prio3, Bbas3, Ciel3, Lwsa3, Mglu3 and several other actions

Events on the market’s radar this week:

Copom Minutes

Analysts and investors are looking forward to the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), held last week. The document will be released on Tuesday, 9, at 8 am.

Technology and e-commerce stocks rose sharply as the market expects the Committee to leave the Selic rate unchanged at the next September meeting.

In the communiqué that accompanied the last Copom decision, however, the committee members left the door open for a residual increase of 25 basis points in the Selic.

official inflation

Another important data that focuses the attention of the market is the official inflation. The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of July will also be released on Tuesday, 9th. Market analysts expect deflation in the month.

Economic activity and inflation in the US

Figures related to economic activity and inflation are prominent in the United States. On Wednesday, at 9:30 am, the consumer price index (CPI) will be released.

On Thursday, at the same time, the producer price index (PPI) will be presented. For both indices, analysts are predicting a slowdown.

Quarterly balance sheets in Brazil

Dozens of companies will release their results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) this week. Highlight for the giants Itaú, Banco do Brasil and BB Seguridade. See the schedule below. We remind you that companies can change the dates:

Whatsapp:

To receive news join the group via the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/EoQU0pISEEz8bfJ8CacGm4

telegram

For news join this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFdKtmVSmTmfF68jIA

For graphical analysis enter this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk1BILf5KNH9DlQ3A