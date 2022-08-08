Mayor confirms first case of monkeypox in a child in Salvador

Photo: Gabriel Lopes / Bahia Notícias

Mayor Bruno Reis (União) spoke, this Monday (8), about the record of the first case of monkeypox infection (monkeypox) in a child in Bahia. According to the mayor, the case is being monitored by the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

“Whenever a case arises, it undergoes permanent monitoring. Last week we launched a protocol, with a series of guidelines on how to prevent and then, if infected, what steps to take. We even have units prepared specifically for this type of care”, said the manager, without giving more details about the health status or other information about the patient.

Currently, according to data from the latest epidemiological bulletin released by the Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab), on Saturday (6), 19 cases of monkeypox were identified in the state.

According to the website Bahia Notícias, a partner of Acorda Cidade, of this number, 13 were diagnosed in Salvador, one in Santo Antônio de Jesus, one in Cairu, one in Conceição do Jacuípe, one in Ilhéus and one in Mutuípe. In addition to those confirmed, Bahia has notified 98 suspects.

Symptoms

According to Sesab, among the most common symptoms of the disease are fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion.

The infection is self-limiting, with symptoms that last from 2 to 4 weeks, and can be divided into two periods: invasion, which lasts between 0 and 5 days, with fever, headache, myalgia, back pain and intense asthenia.

The rash begins between 1 and 3 days after the onset of fever and has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.

Assistance Network in the Capital



Starting this Monday (8), with the implementation of the municipal protocol of action, those who live in the capital of Bahia will be able to count on a referral network for the care of people with suspected monkeypox virus infection.

In all, 28 basic health units and another 16 urgency and emergency units will be available to the population (check here). The equipment list, which can be changed by management, will be available daily on the official city hall channels.

