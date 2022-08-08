Medicines used in the heat may increase the risk of heart attack

Treatment involving the vascular system is often delicate and must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis frequently. The tendency to have high blood pressure is determined by genetic as well as environmental factors. Therefore, bad habits increase the chances that you will develop some deficiency linked to these functions of human metabolism in the future.

On hot days, the risk of having a heart attack increases in those who use antiplatelet drugs and beta-blockers. In this case, myocardial infarction tends to be mild, but it does not fail to compromise physiology and result in death. This is because the change in blood pressure usually occurs when the temperature rises quickly, noticeable when seeing the tiredness of these patients.

Understand how the study linking drug use with heart attacks was carried out

The Yale School of Public Health developed a study evaluating this relationship between medication use and heart rate changes. Published in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Research, the research collected data from 2,494 records of emergencies that occurred in Augsburg, Germany. Considerations revealed a high incidence of infarctions in groups receiving heart treatment.

Among the substances are propranolol, atenolol and acebutolol, in addition to the antiplatelet drugs aspirin, clopidogrel and ticlopidine. Those who used these formulas had up to 75% more risks related to dosages. Despite indicating a strong correlation, by showing that young people are susceptible to these problems, experts report that causality still needs to be investigated.