Mexico’s president speaks of ‘decisive day’ to rescue trapped miners in coal mine

Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted the importance of the lives of the 10 workers on site; group was trapped due to a collapse in the wall of a tunnel in the state of Coahuila

EFE/Mario Guzman

the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, used his social networks last Saturday, 6th, to express his concern about the 10 miners who are trapped in a coal mine in the northeast of the country. In the publication, the representative stated that, “according to the technicians, it will be possible to find out if there is a possibility for the divers to enter without risk”. So far, six divers from the country’s Special Forces have provided assistance to the workers. “The main problem is flooding, although the pumping equipment is sufficient and of greater capacity,” he explained. Nearby, family members hold a vigil, sleeping on plastic chairs while waiting for news about their loved ones. Five miners managed to escape the accident and Gerardo Márquez, regional prosecutor, argued that the exit must have taken place via a “stream of water” that escaped the mine. Jesús Ramírez, spokesperson for the Mexican presidency, reported that nearly 390 people, including civilians and military personnel, work “without rest” to remove workers from the mine – located in the city of Agujita, in the state of Coahuila.