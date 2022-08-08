Michel Teló makes a decision and, alongside his children, makes a statement

Michel Teló made a statement on social media and Thaís Fersoza collapsed

Michel Telo has lived one of the best professional years, proof of that, is the busy schedule with shows spread all over Brazil. Last month, a presentation performed by the judge of ‘The Voice’ was quite special, because the sertanejo surprised his audience by calling his children to go on stage while singing one of his songs.

After making the decision to take the little ones on stageMichel Teló explained on social media that the request came from his own children and made a special statement involving Thais Fersoza. The singer also revealed in his publication, what emotion he felt when he saw the little ones in front of thousands of people: “The first time Teodoro and Melinda went on my stage to sing and dance! Had so much fun, received so much love. It was their request. And that was really very special! I can’t describe the emotion, the joy, the love!. God is wonderful!”

In another passage, the sertanejo concluded: “From those days that will stay in my heart forever. Thank you so much to everyone who was present and encouraged them. That makes all the difference!!! The unforgettable records of mom @tatafersoza”, wrote Michel Teló.

THAÍS FERSOZA IS NOT CONTROLLED

Thaís Fersoza, who was watching the show from behind the scenes, couldn’t control herself when she saw her husband and children together on stage and collapsed in emotion. On Instagram, the actress shared the feeling: “About a night to be remembered forever! You know those magical moments in life?! Children’s first time going on stage, singing, having fun and touching the drooling parents here. Tell me if it wasn’t the cutest thing you’ve seen today”, wrote Michel Teló’s wife.

