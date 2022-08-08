Minerva (BEEF3) or BRF (BRFS3)? Find out which action will make shareholders happy in 2Q22 – Money Times

Brazilian meatpackers Minerva Foods (BEEF3) and BRF (BRFS3) release second quarter balance sheets (2Q22) on August 10th, after the market closes. It remains to be seen which of the companies will make the shareholder more happy in this crop of results.

Even with both refrigerators at a more positive moment in the proteinsgiven the supply and demand scenario in the Brazil and in the international market, the smartest choice of the investor now is the allocation in Minerva.

THE Great Investments recommends buying the share with target price of BRL 20implying in the 53% upside potential in up to 12 monthsconsidering the closing value at R$ 13.05 last Friday (5).

The variable income analyst, André Castro, recognizes that, in general, the scenario is good for both beef how much for chicken meat, pig meat and processed foods. But choosing Minerva means more chance to put money in your pocket.

The broker expects a 20% increase in Minerva’s net revenue in 2Q2, result of strong export numbers that persist in the market, mainly for the China.

“Minerva’s result should not surprise the market, therefore, don’t expect a strong appreciation of stocks in the short term. However, in the horizon of up to 12 months, the potential for gains with the action of the refrigerator is quite attractive”, reveals Castro.

better wait and see

BRF continues with maintenance recommendation by Genius. That is, those who already have the action before the announcement of the results on August 10th retain their position.

As for those who were thinking of increasing their number of shares or are not even positioned in BRF yet should wait for the release of the balance sheet before making a decisionaccording to the broker.

BRF’s net revenue is expected to grow by 16% in 2Q22 compared to the same period last year, reaching R$13.5 billion and above market expectations, which will be the result of higher sales volume in Brazil.

Strong demand in the international market, driven by the supply shock in Ukraine war and the avian flu in the US, also benefits BRF’s business.

“Despite the expected improvement in BRF’s numbers, we continue with a more conservative recommendation for the companyas we prefer to wait to see the next results before positioning ourselves with greater optimism”, warns the analyst.

Genial stipulates target price of BRL 15 for BRF sharescompared to the closing value of R$ 16.75 last Friday (5).

