Model accuses Gustavo Novaes of rape in 2019; actor denies

A 36-year-old model accuses 49-year-old actor Gustavo Novaes of an alleged rape that would have taken place in 2019. He denies the allegations.

In an interview with Roberto Cabrini on “Domingo Espetacular”, Ella, the stage name used to preserve her true identity, said that she met the actor when she was working as an assistant director at a broadcaster in 2018.

“He had sex with me while I was out and filmed it,” said the model. “I only found out because I found the video. It took me a long time to understand that this is rape of the vulnerable and even longer to accept it.”

The program showed the video of the alleged abuse. In the images, the woman appears lying on her stomach on a bed and appears to be sleeping.

Novaes told the report that he had a consensual relationship for about a month with the model.

“We were in a nice casual relationship. Once we were having sex and I had already commented on making a video, and she ended up bothering herself because of it”, said the actor.

He denied that he filmed her unconscious or had any sexual intercourse against the woman’s will.

“Of course it was consensual. How does she say that? [que foi estupro] if we spent the whole night together, did we have a relationship and were having sex at the time?”.

In February 2019, about a month after the alleged crime, Ella filed a police report against the actor, but accusing him only of having recorded the intimate video without authorization.

Now, the lawyer representing the model is trying to get the report of rape of a vulnerable person accepted by the courts.

The actor said he has a “clear conscience” that he has done nothing wrong. “She saw things later, you know… I think when you’re abused you realize it right away,” he said.