Mônica Benini says that removing silicone from her breasts was the best thing

Mônica Benini, Junior Lima’s wife, said that the removal of breast implants was beneficial for her health. The statement came today during interaction with fans on Instagram.

When asked what her balance is after almost two years of the operation, she said: “[Foi] one of the best choices I’ve made regarding my body and my health. I love not having silicone anymore.”

The jewelry designer is recovering from surgery last month to remove her appendix. Responding to a follower, she said that she should resume her physical exercise routine soon.

“I completed a month post surgery this week. I’ll be back next week [a treinar] and little by little”.

Married to Junior Lima since 2014, Mônica is the mother of two of the singer’s children. Last year, also in conversation with fans, she denied that she is “backed” by her husband.

“I have never been financially dependent [do Junior]. I’ve always had my runs, my jobs, my achievements and a life that also happens outside of Instagram. I think financial independence is very important for any relationship, including. And although I had the privilege of slowing everything down for a phase when I had my two children, I still keep building my things and focused on my achievements “, he said at the time.