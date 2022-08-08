More than 100,000 followed the flight of an executive jet this Saturday; understand the reason

Image: FlightRadar24 – Edition: AEROIN





If over the last week online flight tracking platforms have been overwhelmed with more than 300,000 people following one of the flights of the controversial visit of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan, now, this weekend , another special flight once again attracted a crowd in front of computer screens and mobile devices.

As reported by RadarBox and FlightRadar24, the flight of the luxury business jet Dassault Falcon 2000S, registration TC-KNK, from Brussels, Belgium, to Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday night, August 6, was the most followed in the world. , surpassing 120 thousand people at the time of landing.





Most of those who followed the flight in real time were undoubtedly fans of Turkish football club Galatasaray, who were anxiously awaiting the arrival of two players who were being transported in the Falcon.

That’s because the club is looking to assemble a strong squad for this season, having previously concluded the hiring of Uruguayan Lucas Torreira, and now, having reached an agreement in principle with Belgian Dries Mertens. Both were the big stars arriving in Istanbul on the world’s most accompanied flight on Saturday.

Lucas Torreira and Dries Mertens set to land in Istanbul and be unveiled as new Galatasaray players. 🟡🔴🛩 #Galatasaray Here both flying to Turkey ⤵️📸 pic.twitter.com/UUVG5gliIZw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022

And the huge number of people following the flight in real time was no wonder. A crowd was also waiting in the streets of the city for the players to pass on arrival in Istanbul. The following are some images of the reception promoted by the fans.

An itibariyle İstanbul. pic.twitter.com/TU3XsJYirJ — Sami Yen Haber (@_samiyenhaber) August 6, 2022



