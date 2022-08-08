More than 40 women say they were raped by him

Bruno Krupp, 25, a model who ran over and killed teenager João Gabriel, in Rio de Janeiro, is also being investigated for embezzlement and rape. In July, a 21-year-old girl filed a police report against him for sexual violence.

To “Fantástico”, a 28-year-old woman revealed that she went through the same situation six years ago. She said that, drunk, he forced sexual abuse. The victim recalls that she was ashamed to report it at the time, but published her account on social media recently. After she revealed to her followers what happened, she received messages from more than 40 women who claim they were also raped by Bruno Krupp.

On the TV Globo program, another woman tells that she was abused by the model at age 16, at a party. A third victim also talked to “Fantástico” and reported having photographed the marks left by Bruno Krupp on her body. Investigations are ongoing.

The Sunday attraction spoke with the mother of the teenager killed by Krupp, Mariana Cardim de Lima. She recalled the relationship she had with her son. “He was the most important person I woke up for, I went to sleep.”

The woman also shared details of the accident. “Before we crossed, we looked, and the cars were very far away and there was no projection of anything close to us, but in seconds he, the motorcycle was on top of him, and then I lost track of what I was doing. I was watching. I saw his leg flying, I saw my son lying on the ground, asking me for help. I started screaming and asking everyone for help.”

“We would put our feet in the sand, take the energy of the sea, we always thank him, I always taught him to thank, thank you for everything.”

The Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro today denied the request for habeas corpus presented by the defense of model Bruno Krupp, arrested for running over and killing a teenager.

Judge Milton Fernandes de Souza says that the case does not meet the necessary requirements to be analyzed by the judicial duty.

“Only requests relating to facts that occurred outside normal working hours can be considered, or that, due to some fact outside the will of the parties, cannot be deducted within that period. must be restricted to exceptionality, and the on-duty judge cannot exercise a judgment of censorship of the decisions of the natural judge or of another on-duty judge”, wrote the judge.

Bruno has been in preventive detention since Wednesday (3), when police officers went to the hospital to fulfill the warrant. According to GloboNews, he was taken to prison last night, after being released.

His departure from the health unit happened in the midst of a conflict between medical reports: while the doctors at the hospital stated that he was released to be transferred to the prison system, a doctor hired by the family transferred him to the ICU saying that he had kidney problems. . According to the newspaper O Globo, this doctor became the target of investigation for procedural fraud and misrepresentation.