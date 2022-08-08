Mother of teenager killed in hit-and-run says she doesn’t hate Bruno Krupp: ‘We live in a society that has justice’ | Rio de Janeiro

“It was inevitable for me to see how much people hate and resentment and anger at this boy. [Krupp]. And, incredible as it may seem, I’m not hating this guy, I don’t have a grudge against this guy,” Mariana declared, in an interview with Fantástico.

“Maybe he does have to pay the law of men, but I, Mariana, don’t want to judge him. We live in a society that has justice. And that justice needs to be done, even so that another mother won’t be here, in a while, feeling my pain “, he continued.

João Gabriel’s mother also detailed how the accident happened.

“There was no projection of anything near us. In seconds, the bike was on top of him, and by then I lost track of what I was seeing. I saw his leg flying, I saw my son lying on the ground, bloodied, eyes wide, terrified, asking me for help. I started screaming,” he narrated.

Mother and son had just left a family get-together. They decided to cross the avenue to the beach before heading home.

“We were going to put our feet in the sand, take the energy of the sea, we are always grateful, I always taught him to say thank you, thank you for everything”, Mariana said.

Krupp was driving an unlicensed motorcycle without a license plate.

The police also claimed that the model is investigated for embezzlement – and that in July, a woman filed a police report against him for sexual violence. A 21-year-old girl went to the police station accompanied by her father and said she was raped by the model.

A 28-year-old woman, who prefers not to be identified, when she learned of the report of this case by the newspapers, posted on her social network that she went through the same situation six years ago. She says she was ashamed to report it at the time, but she went to the police station this week and made a report.

After she posted her account on social media, more than 40 women sent messages claiming they were also raped by Bruno – and who were also ashamed and afraid to report. Another 28-year-old woman even photographed the marks of violence that Bruno left.

Fantastic heard three of these women.

Bruno Krupp was taken on Saturday (6th) to the emergency care unit (UPA) at the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu. He had been in a hospital since the day of the hit-and-run, already in preventive detention.