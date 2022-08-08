Musk says he can still buy Twitter if the network reveals bot data

Even with a trial scheduled for October 17, the go-no-go between Elon Musk and Twitter isn’t over. The businessman posted this Saturday (6), on the platform, that he can still buy the company – as long as it reveals the number of bots (fake accounts) on the network.

The tweet was made in response to a thread by Italian data analyst Andrea Stroppa, who tried to explain Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk (for backing out of the acquisition) and Musk’s lawsuit against Twitter (opened July 30, for still confidential).

Musk replied, “That’s a good summary of the problem. If Twitter would just show their sampling method with 100 accounts and how they are confirmed to be real, then the deal would continue in the original terms. However, it turns out that the documents they passed to SEC are materially false, so the deal will not continue.”

SEC is the “Security Exchange Commission”, the US equivalent of our Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates the merger and acquisition of companies, among other matters.

Good summary of the problem. If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms. However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2022

Twitter claims that less than 5% of its accounts are fake or spam. Musk claims that the company does not present the methodology by which it arrives at this value, and says that, in its estimates, at least 10% are false.

Still in the same thread, Musk took the opportunity to challenge Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate on the issue.

The lawsuit against Musk for violating Twitter’s terms of purchase is scheduled to begin on October 17th.