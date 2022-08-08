Natura owner says that Bolsonarista coup would be bad for business

support the 247

247 – Entrepreneur Pedro Passos stated, in interview journalist Mariana Barbosa, published in Globo, that a coup d’état, a recurring threat that has been made by Jair Bolsonaro, would be very bad for the Brazilian economy. “It’s a warning from society that it doesn’t want this path. I don’t believe in the effectiveness of a coup with tanks in the street, as in the past. I see a possible rupture of institutions if we don’t respect the right to vote of citizens. electronics is absurd and can weaken our democracy, make us go backwards,” he said.

“I see a growing movement of corporate citizenship. If for no other reason, there is a pragmatic reason. An institutional rupture in the country would also penalize the business environment. ideological line of the left or the right. A movement that is saying that it wants the path of democracy. Our most historic business leaders are a little distant from demonstrations for fear of reprisal or conflicts of interest with shareholders. But today it is evident that we also need the businessman to correct the course of disrespecting the rules of the game”, he added.

In the interview, Passos defended his candidate Simone Tebet and attacked former presidents Lula and Dilma Rousseff, who was also the victim of a coup d’état in 2016, when their votes were not respected by the coup plotters of the time.

