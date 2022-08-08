Natura owner says that Bolsonarista coup would be bad for business

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Natura owner says that Bolsonarista coup would be bad for business 3 Views

“An institutional rupture would penalize the business environment”, says Pedro Passos edit




About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Markets this Monday, ore, oil and news from stock exchange companies

Posted at 7:52 am corporate news (click the links below to read the details) BB …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved