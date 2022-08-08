Netflix explains screen ratio choice after criticism

Its aspect ratio is one of the few complaints that the Sandman series has been suffering, and Netflix ended up justifying itself about it.

A spokesperson for the streaming service spoke to Variety (Via ScreenRant), and said that such a screen ratio was a creative option for sandman render surreal environments, reminiscent of what we imagine about dreams.

“As you’ll notice, many of the environments are surreal in the series and we often say it’s exactly what a dream would be like.” – I told Netflix in a statement.

In case you still haven’t seen the series and don’t know what it’s about, some fans have complained that the screen ratio adopted by Netflix has left some distorted images.

The main cast includes:

Tom Sturridge (Rock Pirates) as Morpheus

(Rock Pirates) as Morpheus Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Roderick Burgess, a charlatan, blackmailer and magician.

(Game of Thrones) as Roderick Burgess, a charlatan, blackmailer and magician. Gwendoline Christie (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Lucifer.

(Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Lucifer. Boyd Holbrook (Logan) as Corinthian, a nightmare created by Morpheus himself in sandman to represent all that is most perverse in human nature.

(Logan) as Corinthian, a nightmare created by Morpheus himself in to represent all that is most perverse in human nature. Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches) as Lucienne, one of Morpheus’ most trusted associates.

(The Witches) as Lucienne, one of Morpheus’ most trusted associates. Asim Chaudhry (Wonder Woman 1984) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Unforgotten) as Abel, “the first victim,” and Cain, “the first predator,” respectively.

(Wonder Woman 1984) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Unforgotten) as Abel, and Cain, respectively. Mason Alexander Park as Desire;

as Desire; Donna Preston as Despair;

as Despair; David Thewlis as John Dee;

as John Dee; Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall;

as Lyta Hall; Stephen Fry as Gilbert;

as Gilbert; Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven;

as Matthew the Raven; Joely Richardson like Ethel Cripps;

like Ethel Cripps; Niamh Walsh as the young Ethel Cripps;

as the young Ethel Cripps; Kyo Ra as Rose Walker;

as Rose Walker; Sandra James Young like Unity Kincaid;

The creator of the original work, Neil Gaimanwrote the pilot episode alongside David Goyer and Allan Heinberg.

Meanwhile, the authorship of the remaining ten episodes will only be Heinberg, who also assumes the role of showrunner.

the HQ of sandman lasted 75 issues (from 1989 to 1996), telling the story of Dream (also known as Morpheus), an ancient and powerful being who is the embodiment of dream and imagination. He is one of the Endless, a group of seven brothers that includes Delirium, Desire, Destruction, Despair, Fate and Death.