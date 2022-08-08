Netflix series causes flood of memes, with BBB and Namaria

The adaptation for the small screen of “Sandman” arrived on Netflix on Friday (5) and has already taken over social networks. And not only for the fantasy plot, which led Neil Gaiman’s original comic to be one of the most consecrated in the nerd world. Memes also hitchhiked.

The protagonist of the series, which had its 10 episodes already available in the form of a marathon at the “red rental store”, is Morpheus, or Dream of the Perpetual, played by the dark Tom Sturridge, with his deep voice, serious expression and look that has been compared with the Gothic scene.

The series’ tone is heavy and reflective, but on Twitter, both the name and the look and the characters have won over. Sandman translates to “sand man”, which even reminded Tonho da Lua in “Mulheres de Areia”.

Júnior, from the duo with Sandy became a pun — Sandy man, or Sandy man, in translation, former BBB Serginho was compared to Sturridge and even Ana Maria Braga with her parrot, compared to the talking crows of the plot, is in the middle of many jokes .

Check out the “Sandman” memes and rest assured there are no spoilers ahead:

Face of a…

Will Namaria present the program like this tomorrow?

Sandman is the Ana Maria Braga of the perpetual. Same hairstyle and still have a talking mascot bird — Remedios (@caixadoremedios) August 6, 2022

Eri Johnson, a national heritage

Tell me if this comparison with “Mulheres de Areia” isn’t genius?

goths freak out

The crows are a show apart

battle of millions

And, to close, the Corinthian is just like that, isn’t it?