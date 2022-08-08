New FAIRÃO of real estate with houses from R$ 31 thousand: several options available, check it out

Many people right now are waiting for the right opportunity to make new investments. That’s why it’s very important to keep an eye out for a good Real Estate Fair.

Another possible highlight is also the houses from R$ 31 thousand through a famous auction with houses and apartments. Check out all the details and learn how to participate to make this dream come true.

Real Estate Fair in 2022

First, let’s bring details about how this type of event works.

After all, you know what a real estate fair? In general, these actions are organized by real estate agents or specialized companies.

The idea is to offer great discounts on apartments, houses, commercial spaces as well as garages and all types of space.

However, it is important to be aware that property fairs usually take place locally. That is, there are not many events at the national level in this regard, so you should look for those options near you.

Still, it is important to be aware of auction options of the same type of venture.

Santander Real Estate Auction 2022

So whoever is looking for a new investment option should pay attention to the option of the Santander real estate auction.

The bank is offering no less than 88 properties divided – 83 of which are residential.

The main highlight, however, is that there are options with up to 62% discount on Santander properties. You starting bids vary between R$31,350 and R$1.9 million.

According to the website that organizes the auction, the following are available:

Houses;

Commercial rooms;

sheds;

Apartments;

land.

According to the official website, there are currently properties available in 12 states: RJ, PR, BA, PB, AM, GO, SP, MG, RS, PE, SE, PA.

How to participate in the Santander 2022 auction

Finally, many people are wanting to participate in this type of opportunity and still don’t know which way to go.

So check out the step by step on how to participate in the Santander real estate auction in 2022:

Individuals and legal entities can participate by registering a user on the Sold Auctions website : https://bityli.com/QFzlCZ ; Click ‘Enter’ in the upper right corner of the site to register; Then just accept the Terms and Conditions and the Terms of the specific Auction Notice; Now it is necessary to request authorization to participate – and send the documentation; Finally, all you have to do is participate in the trading session – you can apply up to one hour before closing.

