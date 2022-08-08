New health benefits of green tea discovered

A study published by the Ohio State University, in the United States, pointed out the benefits of green tea to improve people’s well-being, such as reducing blood sugar and maintaining intestinal health. The research published in Current Developments in Nutrition analyzed whether the properties of tea were really beneficial.

Benefits of regular consumption of green tea

Other research already carried out has indicated the benefits of ingesting green tea on a regular basis. Among the notes, we can increase heart health by reducing “bad” cholesterol (LDL). In addition to, of course, the better functioning of blood vessels.

The studies also proved an improvement in the mental health of individuals, as the tea provided a reduction in stress, improved mood and sleep quality, which resulted in more disposition in everyday life.

One of the most well-known benefits of green tea is certainly the reduction of inflammation in the body. It was for this reason that the researchers were able to link the improvement of intestinal health with the reduction of the presence of sugar in the blood in the face of its regular consumption.

Link between green tea, blood sugar and gut

The recent study that was published in the journal linked green tea consumption to a lower rate of obesity, health risks and improved intestinal quality.

After drinking the tea for 28 days, participants had lower levels of sugar, as well as reduced rates of intestinal inflammation. Some tests also indicated a decrease in pro-inflammatory proteins in fecal samples and a lower level of sugar in the urine.

The researchers’ survey also indicated that tea consumption contributed to reducing the so-called “leaky gut”, which consists of the release of toxins into the bloodstream and increased inflammation of the gastrointestinal system. This circumstance favors an increase in the risk of developing chronic diseases.

How much tea should be consumed?

To access these benefits, you need to consume 1.2 liters of green tea a day! It may seem like a lot, but since the drink does not contain high levels of caffeine, compared to coffee or black tea, drinking green tea proves to be much more suitable for health.

The ideal is to consume it without sugar, as it increases inflammation in the body. In addition, it is easy to prepare and can be eaten hot or cold. It all depends on the taste and temperature of the day.