New shirts for the Brazilian team for the World Cup are launched

The new shirts of the Brazilian team for the World Cup in Qatar were released today.

The uniforms will be on sale from tomorrow (8) exclusively on site Nike and throughout the Brazilian market from Friday (12).

The home shirt, predominantly yellow, is printed with drawings inspired by jaguar skin and has green details on the collar and sleeves. The shorts are blue with yellow numbering, while the white socks display green and blue details.

The reserve uniform is blue and has the jaguar spots on the sleeves, in green. The white shorts bring the numbering in green, and the blue sock with details in green and yellow.

On the inside of the shirt, at the nape of the neck, there is a graphic in honor of the “Brazilian Claw”. The inside front part of the yellow shirt features the detail of the Brazilian flag.

“Vibrant and bold, the 2022 uniform of the Brazilian team honors the courage and culture of a people who never give up. Inspired by the strength and beauty of the jaguar, the shirt unites all Brazilians”, posted the CBF.

The campaign entitled “Veste a Garra” brings personalities such as Alisson, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Philipe Coutinho, Marquinhos, Adriana and Ronaldo Fenômeno, as well as celebrities from outside football, such as sprinter Paulo André, rapper Djonga, funk singer MC Hariel, the streamer Babi Loud and the judoka Rafaela Silva.