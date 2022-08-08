Newcomers, Luan and Nathan train for the first time at Santos

Recently signed by Santos, right-back Nathan and midfielder Luan trained for the first time at CT Rei Pelé, this Sunday. Peixe prepares to face Coritiba, this Monday, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The game takes place at 20:00 (Brasília time), at the Couto Pereira Stadium.

Despite already working with the squad, the reinforcements are still not available to coach Lisca for the confrontation against Coxa. Both have not yet appeared on the BID and should only be listed for the duel against América-MG, next Sunday.

Defender Alex and full-back Lucas Pires should be absent for the match. The defender is transitioning with physical therapy following an ankle sprain. The left-back is in physical transition after injuring his knee. Camacho, in turn, is a certain embezzlement. The steering wheel is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

On the other hand, Eduardo Bauermann is reinforcement. The defender returns after serving a suspension in the 2-2 draw with Fluminense, last Monday.

Santos embarks this Sunday for Curitiba, right after lunch. Peixe is in tenth place in the Brasileirão, with 27 points conquered.

The duo Luan and Nathan held their first training session for Peixão at CT Rei Pelé!

