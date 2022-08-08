Next to the PT, the new leadership of the Pros revokes Pablo Marçal’s candidacy for the presidency | Elections 2022

After court decisions, the new direction of the Pros decided to withdraw the presidential candidacy of coach and digital influencer Pablo Marçal. The formalization took place in Brasília, on Friday (6), the last day for the parties to hold national conventions.

The withdrawal of the own candidacy took place unanimously in a vote made with the 29 present at the meeting, according to minutes recorded by the Pros at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Without Marçal in the race, the new executive of the Pros intends to declare support for Lula (PT) in the first round of the election for the Presidency of the Republic – which will be held on October 2nd.

Pablo Marçal’s government proposal foresees ‘virtualization, entrepreneurialization and change of mentality’ as pillars

Until 11:45 am this Monday (8), the registration of Pablo Marçal’s candidacy is still on the DivulgaCand website, where the TSE compiles information on all candidates.

In the last week, the Pros’ direction has changed hands three times. On Sunday (31), the court ordered the wing led by Eurípedes Júnior to resume command – he was away accused of embezzling resources.

Eurípedes was removed again in a decision on Wednesday and returned the position of president of the Pros to Marcus Holanda, responsible for the first convention of the party and the nomination of Marçal as presidential candidate.

There was a new exchange and, on Thursday, the minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) Ricardo Lewandowski replaced Eurípedes at the head of the acronym.

Pablo Marçal said he intends to appeal the withdrawal of his candidacy, a move he defines as a coup.