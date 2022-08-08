No one can decipher what is happening in the picture! Is that you?

If you like horror movies, you’ve probably seen several movies of this genre that featured all kinds of monsters, right? Yes, the most classic ones: vampires, zombies and genetically modified creatures. And within the terror, it is possible to find the “cosmic terror”.

What would that be? It’s kind of a sub-genre that involves monsters and mysteries of space. We are quoting this type of film because it sums up the feeling of looking at the image we have to present to you.

Space can be scary. Do not you think? Remember what was said in the movie “Alien, the eighth passenger”. In space, no one can hear you scream!

Now imagine what it would feel like to look straight into a black hole and feel that it is expanding right in your direction? That’s exactly the feeling that this image gives you.

Understand: it’s not a video or a gif, just a photo that “in theory” is completely still, but even so whenever you look at it it seems that the black space gets bigger and moving… heading towards you.

This example may amuse brave, leave the fearful in a panic and arouse much confusion in all the curious. As much as this image may seem to have come straight from a huge list of horror movies, the real answer to its mystery lies in another well-known fiction.

In this case, that work is Scooby Doo. Because? Because that’s where we learned that, in fact, there’s nothing supernatural going on, but what we have is a mystery to be unraveled! So let’s take a look at the image?

Trying to understand what might be going on for it to have this effect on your mind.

The image

As warned, it has a very peculiar “expansive effect” that may even scare some, but you may not have noticed it. I wonder why? It’s simple: it doesn’t work for everyone.

What happens is that, according to the study published in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, it was reported that only 86% of people can be affected for that illusion.

Those who are tricked experience a pupil reaction when they look at the image because of the way they perceive light. With dilation, the light decreases and the darkness increases, which causes this effect that the dark part is actually expanding.

As the darkness of the image is totally dark, the light goes on because the pupil starts to dilate more and more. The effect is very interesting, but in the end there is nothing mystical about it.

It’s pure science being applied to confuse our minds.