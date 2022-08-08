Not long! View Cruzeiro accounts for Serie A access

photo: Cruise / Publicity Celestial fans ready to celebrate the return of the Serie A team

Cruzeiro has a campaign very close to perfection in Serie B, with just seven setbacks – four draws and three defeats. In 22 games, Raposa j added 49 points, sustaining 74.2% of success. Today, the distance to the fifth place, Londrina, is 16 points – the first four places go up to Serie A. But, after all, is there still a long way to go for celestial access?

According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, the team that reaches 63 points will have a 99.4% probability of moving up to Serie A. cruise need just 14 points in 16 games – just under one point per game.

If Cruzeiro maintains 74.2% in the next games, the celestial club will be able to move up in the 29th round. The simple account: seven more games, or 21 points; if you get the same income, score 15 points and get to 64.

For this to occur, the direct competitors of the Minas Gerais club cannot increase the use, because the projections for access would change.

According to the federal government of Minas Gerais, it is possible to go up with fewer points. The team that reaches 60 points has a 91.1% chance of being in Srie A in 2023.

Today, Cruzeiro has a 99.8% probability of going up, according to UFMG.

