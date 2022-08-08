“Nothing to do with it…”; Paolla Oliveira opens her heart and complains about being a mother

At the age of 40, the actress spoke about comments for not having been a mother yet

At age 40, Paola Oliveira commented on the lines and demands for not having been a mother yet. The actress took advantage of an interview with Mônica Bergamo’s column, from the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, to reject comments about women who, like her, did not focus on childbearing as something that needs to happen.

paola revealed that many people rate her as “less feminine, loving or affectionate” not to mention motherhood. According to her, it made her upset, but it’s not something that hits her anymore. “I thought this was all bullshit. Being affectionate, loving and generous has nothing to do with it”she commented.

The actress also evaluated the practice of motherhood to be seen as something to be followed by women and recalled the charge in relation to paternal responsibility. “Why do they charge me for motherhood? Motherhood is happening in Brazil every day, in many different ways, with all the difficulties”she commented.

paola also commented on the movie ‘Daddy is Pop’, which he stars alongside Lázaro Ramos. and the importance of the father’s role in raising the child. “The film talks about the construction of a father and the deconstruction of this mother that we already know. Everything is still part of a reality that we have to deconstruct — or build”said.