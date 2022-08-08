Nutritionist recommends 7 habits to reduce belly fat

Reducing the amount of belly fat is one of the main aesthetic goals of people who resort to physical exercises. However, in addition to the mirror image, the accumulation of fatty tissue in this region is also related to health, and can increase the risk of problems such as stroke, diabetes and liver complications.

Nutritionist Bruno Rua explains that two types of fat can be clustered in the abdominal region. One is the subcutaneous, located under the skin. The other, called visceral fat, surrounds the organs and can cause serious problems for the patient.

“Inadequate food, with an exaggerated amount of fats and carbohydrates, lack of regular physical activity, high levels of stress, unregulated sleep and excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages are some of the items that, together, can cause visceral fat”, he says. the nutritionist.

Also according to the specialist, the accumulation of this specific type of fat can be very harmful to health and cause several diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems, hypertension, high cholesterol, intestinal problems, hepatic steatosis and liver failure.

However, it is possible to reverse the situation and eliminate part of this dangerous fat with some specific changes in the routine. Rua listed seven tips to reduce abdominal circumference and, at the same time, be healthier.

Here are seven tips to reduce belly fat:

1 – Calorie restriction diet

“It is very important that the person has a restrictive regime suitable for their reality. We cannot pass an athlete’s diet to an individual who has common habits. It is essential that the diet is compatible so that the person can maintain it without giving up and obtain the desired results”, explains Rua.

2- Consumption of fiber and protein

“Making this calculation is very important, because the result of the account acts directly on that patient’s feeling of satiety. Not feeling hungry is essential for the individual to reduce the consumption of junk food and stay on the diet. In addition, fiber is essential to assist in the proper functioning of the intestine, reducing swelling at the site”, says the nutritionist.

3 – Reduction in alcohol consumption

“A controlled consumption of alcohol is indicated, since the exaggerated intake is one of the factors that cause the accumulation of visceral fat. During the pandemic, I noticed that consumption increased significantly among patients, and drinking too much makes the individual unbalanced in the other items “, highlights Rua.

4 – Stress management

“Stress control is another very important point in this process. The stressed individual ends up eating more, not following the diet, and may also have difficulty sleeping. Here, it is up to each person to discover what makes them relax. All activities that help the patient maintain control over stress, such as walking, meditation, sports activities or reading, are valid”, comments the nutritionist.

5 – Quality sleep

“Quality sleep acts similarly to the issue of stress. A more tired and more stressed person tends to eat foods that are not beneficial, stimulating the chain of actions that increase visceral fat,” she explains.

6 – Physical activity

“Seeking the minimum established by the World Health Organization (WHO), of 150 minutes of weekly physical activity, is ideal so that the individual is not considered sedentary. It is important to remember that the benefits of practicing physical activity are reflected in other items that we have mentioned, such as sleep quality and stress control, in addition to being an effective way of reducing visceral fat”, points out the nutritionist.

7 – Proper hydration

“Maintaining hydration is another very important point in this process. To know the minimum amount that a person needs to drink of water daily, the patient must multiply the weight by 35: the result will be the amount in milliliters that he should consume per day”, he added.

