NY futures and European stocks rise in a week marked by US inflation; results and more market topics today

Asian markets closed with no clear direction, while European stock markets and US futures indices operate higher on Monday (8), as the market assesses the prospects of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. (Fed) and a season of better-than-expected corporate results so far.

US stocks completed three straight weeks of gains helped by resilient earnings and surprisingly strong jobs data, allaying some recession fears. The resilient labor market also signaled that the economy could withstand further rate hikes from the Fed.

On the economic front, a new reading of the consumer price index (CPI) in the US, to be released next Wednesday (10), will give investors more clarification on the Fed’s next step at its next meeting. The market is now pricing in a higher probability of a 0.75 percentage point increase next month, which would be the third consecutive increase of this magnitude.

Core CPI, which includes energy and food, is expected to drop to 8.7% in July from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, according to Dow Jones.

The domestic agenda highlights the “super Tuesday”, with the Copom minutes and the IPCA for July. Itaú expects a deflation of 0.61%, taking the annual rate to 10.1% (from 11.9% in June).

The corporate earnings season continues in full swing with the release of the results of BB Seguridade (BBSE3), Banco Pan (BPAN4) and Portobello (PTBL3) today before the market opens.

While Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Banco Modal (MODL11), Direcional (DIRR3), Miter (MTRE3), São Martinho (SMTO3) and more companies report post-closing results.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US indices futures continue to gain after a third straight week of gains, with investors watching for the CPI release this week.

The new inflation reading will give investors more insight into the central bank’s next move at its September policy meeting. Traders are now pricing in a higher probability of a 0.75 percentage point increase next month, which would be the third consecutive increase of this magnitude.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.20%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.27%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +0.48%

Asia

Hong Kong tech stocks pulled the broader index lower this morning as Asian markets closed with no clear direction. SoftBank rose 0.74% ahead of earnings announcement, where the technology company’s Vision Fund posted a loss of 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) in the June quarter.

The tech giant’s overall net loss for the quarter was 3.16 trillion yen, compared with a profit of 761.5 billion yen a year ago.

Over the weekend, China released trade data for July that showed dollar-denominated exports up 18% from a year ago, performing above analysts’ expectations for a 15% increase, Reuters reported.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.31%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.26%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.77%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.09%

Europe

European markets operate in the positive field on Monday, on a day with an empty agenda there and with investors eyeing corporate profits and the main economic data, assessing the risk of recession.

Siemens Energy, Porsche and BioNTech reported results before the start of today’s trading session.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.42%

DAX (Germany), +0.44%

CAC 40 (France), +0.52%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.18%

commodities

Oil prices tumbled to near month lows on Monday as recession fears dented demand prospects and data pointed to a slow recovery in China’s oil imports last month.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, imported 8.79 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in July, up from a four-year low in June but still 9.5% lower than a year ago, showed customs data.

WTI crude, -0.78% at $88.32 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.75% at $94.21 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 4.31% to 737.50 yuan, equivalent to US$109.06

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +5.13% at $24,127.45 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

After reflecting yet another rise in the Selic rate, to the highest level in five years, investors will look carefully at the minutes of the meeting in which the decision was taken. The minutes of the last meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will be released on Tuesday (9), before the opening of the Exchange.

Also on Tuesday will be released the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of July. Itaú expects a deflation of 0.61%, taking the annual rate to 10.1% (from 11.9% in June).

In the agenda of indicators of the Brazilian economy, retail sales, referring to June, are released on Wednesday (10). Itaú forecasts a 1.5% retraction in the core index in relation to May. For the broad index, which includes vehicles and construction material, we expect a 1.3% decline at the margin. On Thursday (11) it is the turn of the service sector number.

Activity and inflation data are also featured in the United States, China and Europe. On Wednesday, there’s the US consumer price index (CPI). In the average of the projections of the Refinitiv consensus, the CPI to register an advance of 0.2% in July, in comparison with June.

On Thursday it is the turn of the producer price index (PPI) and the average of market projections points to a monthly increase of 0.3% in July compared to the previous month.

In Asia, the price indices for China and Japan are released on Tuesday (9) evening. In Europe, the data are concentrated in the final stretch of the week, with UK GDP and eurozone industrial production forecast for Friday (12).

Brazil

8:00 am: Weekly IPC-S Index

8:25 am: Focus Bulletin

3pm: Trade balance

3. Bolsonaro meets with banks

President Jair Bolsonaro participates this Monday in an event by Febraban and the National Confederation of Financial Institutions (CNF), at the headquarters of the federation.

At the meeting, Bolsonaro and his ministers should make an appeal to bankers about the interest rates that may be charged on payroll loan operations for those receiving Auxílio Brasil.

Truckers start receiving emergency benefit tomorrow

Truck drivers with a valid CPF and registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C) until May 31, 2022, in the “Active” modality, begin to receive the first installments of the emergency benefit to autonomous cargo transporters from August 9th.

Gasoline becomes 14.01% cheaper at pumps in July

The average price of a liter of gasoline was R$ 6.50 at gas stations in the country in July, a drop of 14.01% compared to June. Ethanol was sold at R$5.50 and was 8.34% cheaper compared to the same period. The data were released by Ticket Log, which carries out a periodic price survey (IPTL).

4. Covid

Last Sunday (7), Brazil recorded 39 deaths and 6,388 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 210, a reduction of 11% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 26,301, which represents a decrease of 39% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,227,571, equivalent to 78.77% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,995,308 people, which represents 83.78% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 101,529,728 people, or 47.24% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras signed a new amendment to the natural gas purchase agreement with Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB).

The amendment signed on Friday (5th) refers to the profile of delivery commitments by YPFB of the volumes of gas contracted by Petrobras, depending on the current availability of YPFB and the contracts entered into by it with other agents in the gas market, such as widely spread.

The amendment provides for the maintenance of the maximum contracted volume of 20 million m3/day, with flexible delivery and receipt according to seasonality and availability of supply, thus ensuring a supply in contractual balance for the companies. In addition, it brings greater security and predictability of gas supply to the market served by Petrobras.

Santander (SANB11) approved the distribution of R$1.7 billion in interest on equity, equivalent to R$0.21774739699 per common share, R$0.23952213669 per preferred share and R$0.45726953368 per Unit, in raw values.

The net amount will be R$1.445 billion, equivalent to R$0.18508528744 per common share, R$0.20359381618 per preferred share and R$0.38867910362 per Unit.

3R Petroleum (RRRP3)

The National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) approved the transfer of the concession contracts of two onshore production fields that form the Polo Fazenda Belém, from Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) to 3R Fazenda Belém, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

With this, 3R Fazenda Belém concluded the acquisition of the Polo and will take over the operation of the asset as of August 6, 2022. The total value of the transaction is US$ 35.2 million, of which US$ 8.8 million will be paid in signing of the agreement in August 2020, US$ 4.6 million paid on this date, already discounted from the cash generation accumulated since April 2019 (effective date of the agreement), and US$ 10.0 million to be paid twelve months after the closing the transaction.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) informed on Friday night, through a material fact, that its board of directors elected Wilson Ferreira Júnior as the company’s new president, authorizing his inauguration until September 20, 2022. The information had been anticipated by broadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, earlier.

Rodrigo Limp Nascimento, elected as Director of Regulation and Institutional Relations, will continue as interim president until Ferreira Jr.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

