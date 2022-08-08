Observe the color of urine and find out if your body is healthy or not

Some problems are silent, for example, their symptoms begin to appear little by little until the manifestation of the disease. Small signs that many don’t notice usually represent changes in the body’s functioning. Feces and urine can reveal relevant information, helping to monitor your well-being.
An early diagnosis of kidney stone or infection is extremely important and from this observation, the specialist will be able to examine you assertively. When urinating, secretions are expelled in a process essential for the immune system. However, before you get worried, check if food or medication has influenced this process.
Heads up! When urinating, try to observe what color your urine is, making sure that nothing will change that color, such as chemicals in the toilet, lifestyle, and medical treatments.
Check out what each color means
- Transparent: contrary to what people say, clear urine means that the person is ingesting too much fluid and overloading the activity of the kidneys. In this case, it is enough to control the intake of water, juices and other drinks capable of interfering with the recovery of the organ.
- Light yellow: the ideal color for the urine of a healthy person is a very light yellow and crystalline.
- Dark yellow: within a normal framework, but indicates concentration of urine and need to drink more water.
- Orange: consumption of pigmented foods, liver or gallbladder problems and lack of adequate hydration with water.
- Honey or amber: the darker, within the yellow and orange pattern, this represents the beginning of dehydration.
- Red blood: indicates liver, prostate, kidney or tumor problems, requiring urgent medical evaluation if symptoms persist.
- Brown: hyper dehydration and severe digestive problems such as blockage.
- With foam: excess protein and kidney problems.
- Bluish or greenish: may indicate bacterial infection, use of medication or consumption of a certain food.