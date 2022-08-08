Observe the color of urine and find out if your body is healthy or not

Some problems are silent, for example, their symptoms begin to appear little by little until the manifestation of the disease. Small signs that many don’t notice usually represent changes in the body’s functioning. Feces and urine can reveal relevant information, helping to monitor your well-being.

An early diagnosis of kidney stone or infection is extremely important and from this observation, the specialist will be able to examine you assertively. When urinating, secretions are expelled in a process essential for the immune system. However, before you get worried, check if food or medication has influenced this process.

Heads up! When urinating, try to observe what color your urine is, making sure that nothing will change that color, such as chemicals in the toilet, lifestyle, and medical treatments.

Check out what each color means