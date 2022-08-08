One in four can’t pay all their bills at the end of the month – News

THE lack of money to pay all bills at the end of the month affects one in four Brazilians (25%), according to an unprecedented survey by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry). According to the survey, 19% claim not to be able to pay all bills and carry part of them for the following month, 3% need to resort to loans, 2% use overdraft and 1% pay the minimum credit card.

On the other hand, 29% of respondents report managing money well and managing to save a little almost every month, and 44% say they are always tight to pay all expenses.

The president of the CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade, says that the Covid-19 pandemic compromised the recovery of the economy and the resumption of growth in Brazil. For him, the Accelerating inflation led to a new cycle of interest rate hikeswhich discouraged consumption and investment.





“At least, we are facing a scenario of recovery of the labor market, with a reduction in unemployment and an increase in the income of the population, which gives us a perspective of overcoming, albeit gradually, this series of difficulties that families are facing” , assesses Braga.

The study also reveals that almost three out of ten (29%) Brazilians declare themselves to be savers. However, the tighter budget makes half of the population reduce leisure expenses, stop buying clothes or give up traveling.

Despite this, the expectation of the population is to reach the end of the year with a little more slack in finances. Of the total number of respondents, 56% believe that, by December, they will be in a better or much better personal economic situation.

The survey commissioned by the CNI for the Instituto FSB Pesquisa on the economic situation and consumption habits of the population heard 2,008 citizens in all units of the Federation between the 23rd and 26th of July.





cost cutting

According to the survey, in order to save or get out of the negative, the majority of the population (64%) has cut spending since the beginning of the year and one in five Brazilians took out a loan or contracted debt in the last twelve months.

Among Brazilians who admit to having reduced consumption, 61% show optimism and say it is a temporary situation. However, only 14% of consumers intend to increase spending by the end of the year.





When asked about some specific situations about the personal budget this year, 34% of respondents say they were late paying electricity or water bills, 19% failed to pay their health plan and 16% had to sell some property to pay off debts.

In addition to reducing expenses with leisure and personal use items, such as clothes and shoes, the tight budget also brought changes in the daily life of Brazilians, such as stopping eating out (45%), reducing spending on public transport (43 %) and stop buying some food (40%).

“The study shows the effects of the country’s economic situation on the habits of the population. The increase in the prices of products such as cooking gas, food and fuel has a direct impact on families’ budgets and this reflects in the reduction of consumption in a broader way”, says the manager of economic analysis at CNI, Marcelo Azevedo.



