organizations criticize stigma to homosexuals

The contamination by monkeypox has been spreading around the world and bringing a problem that was already observed historically, when the first cases of HIV appeared. Called in the 1980s by several pejorative names related to homosexuality, AIDS carried this stigmatization for years.

On the 1st, an editorial published in the Brazilian Journal of Nursing warns of the repetition of this risk, as the discriminatory look at the patient infected with monkeypox can harm the treatment, delaying the diagnosis and even the search for care with the health.

“The fact of relating sexual orientation to the Monkeypox virus does not make any sense, since there are communication options that can prove to be equally effective, such as, for example, focusing on the practice of sexual relations between infected individuals, without categorizing sexualities or practices. in specific ones, assuming a globalized position of sanitary actions and epidemiological control”, says the text.

The United Nations AIDS agency itself expressed concern about the fact that the media had reinforced homophobic and racist stereotypes in disseminating information around the monkey pox

THE monkeypox

as it is internationally known, is not a sexually transmitted infection, although it can be spread by intimate contact during sexual intercourse, when there is an active rash.

The infection is transmitted from the wounds, body fluids and droplets of a sick person. This can occur through prolonged close contact without respiratory protection, contact with contaminated objects or skin contact.

That’s what happened to English teacher Peter Branch, 48 years old. He and his partner live in São Paulo and were infected by the disease. The Briton, who has lived in Brazil for over 9 years, complains about the prejudice surrounding the disease.

“We were infected by going to a heterosexual bar. I think the most serious thing is that men and women

heterosexuals are not paying attention to the symptoms and therefore infecting others as well,” he said. “What bothers me is that people think that this is only in the gay community

”, he added.

He says that he had fever, headache, tiredness, and that the injuries appeared later. He received care at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas. “The stains hurt a little, the annoying thing was the isolation, not being able to play with my dogs”. Peter already feels well and follows the recovery of his companion.