‘Our meeting was a kind of love I’ve never seen before’, says Flávia Pedras about Jô Soares in a text for Fantástico | Fantastic

Many people ask themselves: what Jo Soares did after ending his television career in 2016? The answer is simple: he continued to work. And work hard! Jô’s head, a hurricane of creativity, did not stop .

“I’m sorry, I don’t know how to be smart right now to talk to you, and I would hate to be corny, in the face of so many genuine manifestations”.

That’s how the Jô’s ex-wife, Flávia Pedras, began a text she wrote for the Fantastic to talk about the man she was married to for 15 years.

Even though she was already separated, she did not fail to celebrate her 80th birthday with him, then her 84th. She did not fail to toast, travel and photograph the kittens who lived with Jô-Gustavo and Claudete.

“As for our private life, this was so unique that I would like to respect it silently, within my heart. Our meeting was a kind of love I’ve never seen before. We invented it and never neglected or gave up on it. Thank you all so much for so much love. I will use it every time the longing becomes unbearable”.

It turns out that just look at Jô’s legacy to find a little piece of him.

As of late, he has been writing what could be his fifth detective novel. And he was getting ready to attend the premiere of another play translated and adapted by him. Reporter Giuliana Girardi spoke with friends and artists who spoke about the projects and Jô's immense love for art and culture.