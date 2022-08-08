Palmeiras creates margin of error before series against direct rivals

In the next three games for the Brasileirão, three of the four main pursuers. From Palmeiras’ perspective, the championship from now on is almost a quadrangular one. In order, Abel Ferreira’s team will face Corinthians, Flamengo and Fluminense. Coming out of these three clashes unscathed means further widening the gap in the leadership of Serie A and taking consistent steps towards the title. In theory, the toughest opponents will have been left behind.

The conclusion of the 21st round of the Brasileirão had a Palmeiras on a cruise flight, even sparing efforts to face Atlético-MG, on Wednesday, for Libertadores. In relation to Corinthians, the distance even increased to six points, as the rival drew with Avaí. Fluminense and Flamengo did their homework, defeating Cuiabá and São Paulo, respectively. Athletico remains on the radar for having kept its place in the G4, after a spectacular victory over Atlético-MG and a gala performance by Vitor Roque.

Even if everything goes wrong for Palmeiras in the next three games, the team has a margin of error that allows them to stay in the fight, regardless of the results that come.

The list of main pursuers of Palmeiras, even, reduced, compared to the turn of the shift, two rounds ago. The distance from Flamengo after the first half of the championship was nine points — the red-black team was tied with seventh-placed Internacional. At the moment, the same nine points separate Fla from Palmeiras. But Dorival’s team rose to fifth position, as Atlético-MG and Inter themselves lost strength in pursuit — even because they faced each other in that period.

The point is: the championship is narrowing and that’s why a slip by any of Palmeiras’ competitors can be definitive. On the other hand, Corinthians, Flamengo and Fluminense can form a coalition in the name of mutual interests. The note that Abel Ferreira sends to rivals is that Palmeiras is a very consistent candidate – the Portuguese has already conquered America twice, but is behind the first Brasileirão.

Palmeiras’ victory over Goiás had two goals, by Mayke and Atuesta, and Raphael Veiga’s reunion with the goal – including a penalty. Good to dispel suspicion after errors in recent charges, as in the classic with São Paulo that resulted in the elimination of the Copa do Brasil.

Regarding the marking of the penalty, in itself, a throw of the ball in the hand that goes against what has been instructed to the Brazilian referees. O UOL Esporte attended one of the instructional lectures to the referees last week. In the move in question, Caetano’s arm was placed behind him, but when he turned around to try to stop Wesley’s cross, the area of ​​the body was enlarged. The penalty was awarded with VAR intervention.

who comes packed

Among Palmeiras’ competitors, Corinthians comes from a complicated week. Lost at home to Flamengo in Libertadores, skidded in Florianópolis against Avaí and will have the return game against the Carioca team on Tuesday. If eliminated, how will the mood be to face the rival on Saturday? Classification is unlikely, after the 2-0 defeat at NeoQuímica Arena. About the stumble in the Brazilian, the use of reserve players can soften the tone of criticism, but the fact is that Vitor Pereira’s team has not been brilliant.

Fernando Diniz’s Fluminense did not appear among the favorites at the beginning of the championship, as well as Corinthians itself, but Cano’s goals are a crucial element to sustain the team in the top positions. That’s how Flu beat Cuiabá, yesterday (7). The Argentine has 13 goals.

Flamengo is on the rise. There are five consecutive victories in the Brasileirão. Dorival Júnior’s work is consistent. The squad has many options and the result comes even when the starters spend most of their time on the bench or don’t even enter. Gabigol was released in the second half and confirmed the victory.

It seems not, but I know the way to the goal”

Gabigol, Flamengo forward, playing with the Premiere reporter

After the victory over São Paulo, Rogério Ceni, who in 2020 was champion by Fla himself, even highlighted the substitutions that the red-black made throughout the game. Initially, the squad already had names like Vidal, Everton Cebolinha and Marinho. To control the pressure of the tricolor, Fla resorted to the stars.

“We didn’t put Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta in the end, we put boys in. Competing on equal terms, it was a very even game”, said the São Paulo coach, referring to the fact that Fla’s second goal came in the last bid, in a counterattack.

In the pursuit of the leader, Fla’s disadvantage in relation to Palmeiras is largely the result of an unstable start under the command of Paulo Sousa. Flamengo will only reach Palmeiras after the leader’s marathon if Abel’s team loses all three games and Flamengo wins theirs – in addition to the direct confrontation with São Paulo, the red-black sequence also has Athletico and Botafogo.

Vitor Roque, ladies and gentlemen

The most exciting game of the round happened to be at Mineirão. The mixed teams of Atlético-MG and Athletico had a warm first half, but the temperature rose in the final stage. Attack and counterattack. Action and reaction. With sides in shock, the name of the game was Vitor Roque.

A 17-year-old former cruiser, he seemed to be at home. He scored two goals and commanded the turn, which took place in the 50th minute of the second half. Roque is the biggest signing in Athletico’s history: it cost R$ 24 million. With each performance of this size, it seems cheaper.

Atlético-MG failed to sustain the advantage twice. The return to the second half was a disaster: they conceded a goal in less than a minute. Then, although he played better compared to the first half, he got ahead of the score with Pavón, but conceded another goal after less than two minutes.

The comeback that Athletico managed, even, reminded the fact that Galo opened 2-0 against Palmeiras, in Libertadores, but took the tie. The team now coached by Cuca has five games without a win, three of them under the command of Turco’s successor Mohamed.

It’s time to be ashamed, more maturity and experience, because, otherwise, we will be regretting all the time”

Hulk, striker for Atlético-MG

What a fortress!

The broader context of the dispute for the top positions was affected by a significant performance by Fortaleza in the walk to get out of the relegation zone. Against Internacional, the scenario seemed to derail with the expulsion of Romarinho.

I expelled with a direct red card Mr. José Romário Silva de Souza, from the Fortaleza team, for saying the following words in my direction: ‘Will you take the c?’, after a ball dispute close to the opposing team’s penalty area. I inform you that I felt offended by the words spoken. The expelled player left the field normally”.

Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães, referee for Fortaleza x Internacional

But the reorganization of Vojvoda’s team with one less player was a trap for Internacional. At Castelão in ecstasy, a 3-0 victory. Lucas Crispim scored a free kick, another job well done by Hércules and a cool conclusion from Robson.

At Inter, a confusion between the strategy of saving players thinking about the Sudamericana and the need to add points in the Brasileirão. Mano Menezes even made four substitutions at a time at halftime. But the team failed to create danger chances. The Colorado team proved to be bipolar, contrasting the great performance against Atlético-MG, when they won by 3 to 0. Now, they took a blow of the same proportion.

Oh, and Fortaleza is on the verge of leaving the relegation zone.