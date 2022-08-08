Palmeiras performances: Mayke and Dudu stand out in quiet victory | palm trees

Mayke: is one of the most trusted players on the bench. He always maintains the standard of play in the absence of Marcos Rocha, being an important option for Abel Ferreira. Another great participation of the most titular reserve of Palmeiras. note: 8.0

Dudu: alternates the way to be the protagonist. Before more decisive with goals and appearing more in the eyes of the fans, he is a great worker of the team, being fundamental. Whether it’s giving assists, like Mayke’s goal, or tactically filling spaces in defence. note: 7.5

Raphael Veiga: goes through a process of resuming the rhythm and football that was the hallmark of the victorious Palmeiras this season. The penalty goal was important to regain confidence and have more tranquility to return to be decisive in the difficult games in the coming weeks. note: 6.5

Wesley: the good performances end up being overshadowed by the lack of aim. Against Goiás, he had at least three good chances to score, but he showed different ways to miss the shots. He is an important player tactically, but he needs to improve on some fundamentals and be more objective. Note: 5.5

Check out all the notes from Verdão players:

Weverton [GOL]: 7.0

Mayke [LAT]: 8.0

Gustavo Gomez [ZAG]: 6.5

luan [ZAG]: 6.5

Vanderlan [LAT]: 7.0

Gabriel Menino [MEI]: 6.5

(Atuesta [MEI]: 6.5)

(Atuesta [MEI]: 6.5) Zé Rafael [MEI]: 6.5

(Danilo [MEI]: 6.5)

(Danilo [MEI]: 6.5) Raphael Veiga [MEI]: 6.5

(Gustavo Scarpa [MEI]: 6.5)

(Gustavo Scarpa [MEI]: 6.5) Dudu [ATA]: 7.5

(Ron[ATA]: 6.5)

(Ron[ATA]: 6.5) Wesley [ATA]: 5.5

Rafael Navarro [ATA]: 5.5

(Lopez [ATA]:6.0)

