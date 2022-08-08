‘Pantanal’: Erica’s mother appears to torment José Lucas and makes a fake with her daughter

Gisela Reimann and Dan Stulbach in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior)

Here is the first image of Gisela Reimann as Ingrid in the soap opera “Pantanal”, alongside Dan Stulbach. The character is Érica’s (Marcela Fetter) mother and will appear in the story to cause upheavals in the life of José Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

The boy will live with the bride’s family in São Paulo. Initially, the mother-in-law will belittle him and disapprove of his simple ways.

After a while, however, she will realize that José Lucas can be a key player in the re-election of her husband, Ibrahim, and will decide to accept him.

During this period, Erica will lose the baby she is expecting. However, Ingrid will convince her daughter to pretend she is still pregnant until the two are married.

