Pantanal keeps Irma and Trindade final because of the cramullion

Pantanal disappoints the public by maintaining the outcome of Irma and Trindade because of the cramullion; Understand

An unlikely couple ended up gaining the public’s taste in wetland. Sister and Trinity became one of the focuses in the remake, however, anyone who thinks they will have a happy ending is wrong.

It turns out that the author Bruno Luperi, plans to follow almost exactly the first version of Pantanal, written by his grandfather Benedito Ruy Barbosa.

+“Prayers”, Juliano Cazarré collapses in live and gives news of his daughter, after heart problems

The decision disappointed a large part of the public, who did not like knowing that the pawn will soon leave the Pantanal and will not have an outcome with the redhead.

+“They couldn’t get over it”, Simone and Simaria have a definitive end exposed by columnist

Tenório treats Zefa like an ox, negotiates his pass with José Leôncio and will try to make a profitable deal in “Pantanal” Pantanal: Before wild sex, Marcelo receives bomb and is devastated: “I lived a lie” Pantanal: Zuleica tells Guta and Marcelo that they are not brothers

BABY DEVIL? TRINITY ESCAPES AFTER PREGNANTING IRMA

In the next chapters of Pantanal, Irma will become pregnant with Trindade. However, the baby that the redhead carries from the demonic man will also have supernatural powers, which will be perceived by the pawn during pregnancy.

Trindade even tries to talk to Irma about the baby, but the redhead will not listen to the pawn and will continue to believe that everything is fine, since that’s what her doctor said.

Frustrated, the last straw will be when Trindade sees the guitar play alone. Convinced that this was the work of his son, the man will leave the farm without telling anyone.

In the final stretch of Pantanal, it will be José Lucas who will stay with Irma. However, the outcome of the couple in the first version only happened because the interpreter of Trindade at the time had to leave the recordings.