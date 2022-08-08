‘Pantanal’: Velho do Rio will try to paralyze the entourage of ghosts that will pass by José Leôncio’s farm | come around

A mystery will haunt the farm of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) in the future chapters of Pantanal. The region will receive an entourage of ghosts, who will try to be paralyzed by Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). The entity will be in the form of an anaconda, but will give up when realizing the good intentions of the visitors.
José Leôncio’s pension – joking aside – will receive another visit in Pantanal. In fact, the number of residents in the mansion only increases, right?
In the coming weeks of the Pantanal, a group of ghosts made up of four donkeys will appear on Zé Leôncio’s farm in the middle of the night. The group will begin to approach, led by a cook, who will open the gate.
In ‘Pantanal’, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will try to paralyze the entourage of ghosts that will pass through José Leôncio’s farm — Photo: Globo
Are you confused? Then see this excerpt from the original text, which narrates the emotion of this moment:
Excerpt from the text of ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Reproduction
But all this will be interrupted by a LIVE apparition: that of the Velho do Rio, who will stop the pointer when he appears at the gate, in the form of an anaconda. The ghosts will be scared and, to solve the situation, the pointer will pick up a horn, giving a unique chime.
Even José Leôncio, on the farm, will hear the sound. “Who’s playing this horn?!”, he will ask. Only the cattle king will be able to hear the music.
José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will hear the sound of a horn — Photo: Globo
The Velho do Rio will perceive the good intentions of the visitors and let them pass. There, on Leôncio’s land, they will cook, rest, bathe their horses… in short, enjoy their stay.
Finally, everyone will leave without giving an explanation.
In ‘Pantanal’, anaconda will buy a fight with ghosts, and then open ground — Photo: Globo