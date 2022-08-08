‘Pantanal’: Velho do Rio will try to paralyze the entourage of ghosts that will pass by José Leôncio’s farm | come around

2 of 5 In ‘Pantanal’, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will try to paralyze the entourage of ghosts that will pass through José Leôncio’s farm — Photo: Globo

In ‘Pantanal’, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will try to paralyze the entourage of ghosts that will pass through José Leôncio’s farm — Photo: Globo