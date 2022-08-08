Parents give baby vodka and are arrested after recording goes viral

A chilling video caused an uproar on social media recently. In the footage, an adult woman pours vodka into a baby’s mouth.

The case took place in Dartford, a county town in Kent, England. The woman in the video, believed to be the child’s mother, kneels in front of the little one with a bottle of vodka in her hand. She pours some of the liquid into the cap of the bottle and then tilts the baby’s head back, pouring the drink into his mouth.

In the background of the recording, it is possible to see a man, who is believed to be the baby’s father. He seems not to care about the situation.

According to local website Kent Online, local police confirmed they had been called to a child cruelty case in Dover, urban Kent County, on June 21.

Baby eating mother’s milk. Mother breastfeeding baby. Babies should be exclusively breastfed for up to six months of age. iStock A 4 month old baby girl yawning From the seventh month onwards, children can drink water Getty Images Portrait Of Angry Baby Boy Sucking Pacifier At Home Child abuse is a crime GETTYIMAGES 0

A spokesperson for the police force told the press: “Upon attending, officers were made aware of concerns about a child at an address in the area. Measures were taken to protect those involved, and a man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of child cruelty on the same day. The child has already been rescued. An investigation is ongoing.”

So far, it is not known for sure who posted the video. The images aroused the fury of netizens.

“It’s very sad,” said one internet user. “I contacted social services and they said the baby is safe but he is still in parental custody,” added another, concerned about the situation.

To the British tabloid The Sun, the Kent County Council confirmed that it was aware of what had happened and assured that it had already taken the necessary measures.

Attention, strong images: