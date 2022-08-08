payments of R$ 600 or R$ 710 RELEASED TOMORROW (9); Check the BOLSA FAMÍLIA CALENDAR and how much you will receive

With great anticipation, the payment of the Brazil aid with the value of BRL 600 starts from this Tuesday (9).

However, some beneficiaries may receive a higher amount, with the additional R$ 110 from the gas voucher.

As a result, several beneficiaries can receive a share of BRL 710.

the minimum of Brazil aidas is known, has undergone changes and will be BRL 600 until the end of the year. O new value starts this August.

However, in 2023, Auxílio Brasil will have a minimum value of R$ 400 to beneficiaries.

In addition to program that replaces Bolsa Famíliain this month of August, we will have the deposits of the gas voucher, as stated above.

As well as the Brazil aidO gas ticket had increased value and will pay BRL 110.

All enrolled in Brazil aid will receive at least this month of Augusta portion of BRL 600.

To receive the share of BRL 710is required, is also registered in the gas ticket.

O payment aid Brazil will be released from the 9th of August, as well as the gas ticket.

As you know, the payment of both benefits is made according to the number of the NIS of each beneficiary.

See when you will receive the Auxílio Brasil August:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;





NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;





NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11th;





NIS ending on 4 – Receives on August 12;





NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15th;





NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;





NIS ending on 7th – Receives on August 17th;





NIS ended on 8 – Receives on August 18;





NIS ended on 9th – Receives on August 19th;





NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.

