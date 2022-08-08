Petrobras goes back and confirms a reduction in the price of DIESEL

THE Petrobras announced last week something awaited by many Brazilians: the reduction in the price of diesel sold to distributors. The drop was 3.57%, equivalent to R$ 0.20 per liter. Thus, fuel fell from R$5.61 to R$5.41.

Read more: Why does the ICMS cut affect gasoline, but the DIESEL price remains high?

Currently, the oil company sets different prices for fuels, which change according to the international price of a barrel of oil. It is worth noting that the pricing policy has undergone changes recently. In the case of gasoline, the liter fell from R$ 5.05 to R$ 4.87 a liter, in the national average.

The price of diesel, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), is still 9% above the import value. In this sense, the reduction announced by Petrobras presents a lag, which is equivalent to R$ 0.46.

Change in the price of diesel at distributors

The drop in the price of diesel had not been seen since July 2021. At the time, the amounts charged by the refineries were R$2.71. Since then, only increases in fuel prices have occurred. Check out a brief history below:

July/2021: BRL 2.81;

September/2021: BRL 3.06;

October/2021: BRL 3.34;

January/2022: BRL 3.61;

March/2022: BRL 4.51;

May/2022: BRL 4.91;

June/2022: BRL 5.61.

Diesel price breakdown

Check below a table that shows the composition of the price of diesel at the pumps, being possible to observe how it reaches the final consumer:

Distribution and resale: 12.3%;

Biodiesel: 8.3%;

State tax: 12.1%;

Petrobras: 67.4%.

Recalling that the reduction of ICMS on fuels had little impact on diesel oil. The small drop can be attributed to low fuel reduction previously due to federal taxes.