pickup is robust and wronged

The current generation of the L200 Triton didn’t fall in the public’s taste when it debuted in Brazil in 2016. And worse: it didn’t even remotely repeat the success of its predecessor, which broke sales records at Mitsubishi.

Fortunately, there was time to carry out a trajectory correction in 2020, when the brand presented the first restyling of the pickup. But, despite being praised for its beautiful lines, the pickup remains in the shadow of heavy competitors, such as the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet S10 and the leader Toyota Hilux.

But after a long experience with the L200 Triton Sport, UOL Cars can say that the Mitsubishi pickup is wronged. The reasons you discover in the following review.

Mitsubishi L200 Triton Sport HPE-S: what the most expensive version of the pickup looks like

Design and interior space

The fourth generation of the L200 was a resounding success with its modern lines, including in Brazil. Too bad this was not repeated with its successor, which was criticized for its inharmonious style. The lines seemed shy and even outdated compared to the old model. Criticism and jokes soon followed, causing Mitsubishi to speed up restyling plans.

Fortunately, the result was quite happy in the facelift revealed in 2020. The L200 Triton Sport won the visual identity of the Japanese brand, which is now present in the entire range. Even in the face of competition filled with strong names, such as Chevrolet S10, Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux (just to name a few models), the L200 stands out for the modernity of its lines.

The cabin has a more restrained and sober look. Despite the excessive use of hard plastics (like all pickup trucks in the category), the level of finish pleases the quality and neat assembly. The instrument panel is analog and has a nice white lighting, contrasting with some parts in an old-fashioned orange lighting.

Even though it’s a pickup, the driving position is comfortable. The life of those who sit in the back seat is good, since, in addition to the good knee space, the seats are not too high. Curious detail for the air conditioning vents in the ceiling lining.

performance and consumption

2.4 turbo diesel engine ensures off-road power Image: Disclosure

If there were changes in style, nothing was changed in the mechanical part. The 2.4 turbodiesel engine delivers 190 hp and 43.9 kgfm of maximum torque, associated with a six-speed automatic transmission. Even weighing almost two tons, the pickup accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 190 km/h.

Although it is not a benchmark in performance in the segment (some rivals are superior in power and torque, for example), the L200 has greater resourcefulness off the asphalt. On the roads, the Mitsubishi pickup lacks a little agility in speed recovery and overtaking. Part of the ‘blame’ lies in the gearbox that takes a while to downshift.

In consumption the L200 goes very well. Despite the averages reported by Inmetro of 9.2 km/l in the city and 10.2 km/l on the road, the pickup proved to be more economical during the trip of more than 1,000 km carried out by UOL Carros between São Paulo and Minas Gerais. In some stretches, the range informed by the on-board computer exceeded 900 km. In the end, there were two fuel stops, resulting in averages above 14 km/l.

Equipment

Cabin has good quality finish Image: Disclosure

The top-of-the-range HPE-S version costs R$325,408 in the states of São Paulo, Roraima, Acre and Rondônia, in addition to the Manaus Free Trade Zone. For the rest of the country, the price charged is BRL 314,990 on the date of publication of this assessment.

The list of standard equipment includes items such as a trailer driving assistant, involuntary acceleration prevention system, LED headlights, digital air conditioning with two temperature adjustment zones, automatic headlights on, front and rear parking sensors, push-button engine start, keyless door unlocking, rain sensor, reversing camera, electrically adjustable front seats and steering column with height and depth adjustments.

The multimedia center is from JBL with a seven-inch touchscreen and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay operating systems, but with the use of wires. Although it has the features expected in a vehicle of this category, the central has a bit slow responses to the touch of the fingers and could have a more attractive interface to the eyes.

security and maintenance

Pickup leaves factory with autonomous emergency braking Image: Disclosure

The L200 Triton Sport HPE-S does well in safety, offering a competent package of equipment. There are 7 airbags, Forward Collision Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Sensors, Stability and Traction Controls, Hill Start Assist, Speed ​​Control in slopes and automatic high beam.

Mitsubishi offers a program of scheduled overhauls with a fixed price of R$ 1,616.00 in the first six stops. It is important to remember that the manufacturer recommends carrying out maintenance every 10 thousand kilometers or 12 months. The warranty is three years.

competitors

S10 is one of the rivals of the L200 Triton Sport HPE-S Image: Disclosure

The fight in the medium-sized pickups category is not easy. The L200 faces the more expensive versions of models such as the Toyota Hilux (current leader in the segment), Chevrolet S10 and Ford Ranger, as well as Nissan Frontier and VW Amarok.