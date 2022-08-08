Player almost dies after catching fiancee cheating on teammate

Australian rugby player Michael Lichaa nearly died after catching his fiancée performing oral sex on teammate Adam Elliott. Revolted by the betrayal, he punched a glass window and lost more than two liters of blood. The information was published by the New York Post.

Lichaa played for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and was acquitted last Friday of domestic violence charges after his ex-fiancée Kara Childerhouse refused to appear in court and testify against him.

The athlete detailed what happened in the courts. Furious after the act, he was drunk and, before punching the window, shouted and threatened the two, which led the neighbors to call the police. In recordings checked by authorities, a police officer described the scene as “a bloodbath”. Kara accused Lichaa of assaulting her, and the player was eventually arrested. Before that, he had to be taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries.

“I couldn’t get the image of my fiancée performing oral sex on my best friend out of my mind,” Michael said in court, according to the American newspaper.

“I just want to leave everything behind now and move on with my life and have happy days ahead,” the athlete said in an interview after the acquittal.

In testimony, Adam Elliott stated that he had been drinking for more than 12 hours on the day of the incident and denied that Lichaa had assaulted his ex-fiancée, who did not appear in court despite the subpoena. Police were unable to locate her after knocking on her door and making phone calls. The court heard that she no longer wanted to participate in the lawsuit as she was pregnant and worried about the stress of reliving the incident. All the testimonies she had given up to that point were invalidated.