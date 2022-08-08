PM suspected of shooting jiu-jitsu world champion is arrested after court decision | Sao Paulo

The PM was wanted after fleeing the scene of the crime, according to witnesses. On the afternoon of this Sunday, he appeared at the Internal Affairs Department of the PM, as he informed the g1 the general delegate of the Civil Police of São Paulo, Osvaldo Nico Gonçalves.

The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP) confirmed that the police officer presented himself to Internal Affairs and that he will be taken to testify at the 17th DP, responsible for the investigation. “Next, he will be sent to the Romão Gomes Prison, remaining at the disposal of Justice”, says the secretary in a note.

The arrest request came from the Civil Police and is valid for 30 days, extendable for another 30 – if there is a new request from the responsible delegate. The press office of the Court of Justice confirmed the information.

Velozo would have been the person who shot Leandro Lo in the head during an argument at a venue in the neighborhood of Indianópolis, in the South Zone of São Paulo, on Saturday night (6).

According to the fighter’s lawyer, Leandro was confirmed brain dead. Officially, the Health Department does not confirm the information at the request of the family.

In the document sent to the Court, the São Paulo Public Security Department defines the military police officer as “the perpetrator of the homicide”.

According to Lo’s family lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, the fighter had an argument with the PM. To calm the situation, Lo immobilized the man who, after walking away, he drew a gun and shot the fighter once in the head..

The lawyer says that, after the shooting, the aggressor still kicked Leandro twice on the ground and then fled. Few people heard the sound of the gunshot because the sound was loud due to the show.

A friend of the fighter who witnessed the crime said that the shooter was alone and provoked Lo and five friends, who were at a table.

“He came in, took a bottle of liquor from our table. Lo just immobilized him to calm him down. He took four or five steps and fired,” said the witness, who asked not to be identified.