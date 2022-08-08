Reproduction 08/08/2022 Police ban nursing home for torture and kidnapping of elderly people

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro closed, this Sunday (7), a nursing home for the elderly, after complaints of mistreatment. Agents from the 35th DP (Campo Grande) received reports from interns at Casa de Repouso Laço de Ouro, in Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio, and went to the site to check the information. Upon arriving at the establishment, police found the place in terrible condition, including hungry elderly people.

Relatives reported difficulty visiting inmates. Three people were arrested in the act: the owner of the nursing home, Vanessa da Silva Ferro, and two employees, Manoel Alves Paulino and Rafael Venâncio. The assessment was for the crimes of torture, kidnapping and false imprisonment and mistreatment of the elderly.

During Sunday night, professionals from the city of Rio were at the nursing home assessing the health status of the 29 elderly people who were there. After the medical evaluation, the social assistance teams will contact the relatives to find out if they are able to receive them. Otherwise, they will be taken to public shelters.

One patient was transferred in serious condition to the UPA in Campo Grande, with a pressure ulcer (skin lesions from staying in the same position for a long time). Another elderly man was taken to Rocha Faria Municipal Hospital. There are suspicions that he has an infection. The patient was hospitalized for further tests. The other elderly were screened but there was no need to transfer them to a health unit.

Smell of urine and thin inmates

A video obtained by GLOBO recorded inside the nursing home, around 3 pm this Sunday, shows an elderly woman saying that she had not had breakfast, was hungry and that the food was “horrible”. Agents who entered the place told GLOBO that there was a strong smell of urine in various environments and that some elderly people were too thin.

The case was reported by interns who work at the nursing home. One of them would have heard the report of an elderly wheelchair user that he had already been slapped in the face by one of the employees. Laço de Ouro had an expired license since 2015, and a 2021 request for renewal, which was not granted.

The Civil Police will also investigate complaints that the clinic medicated the elderly with prescription drugs to keep them doped. If the establishment does not have the medical prescriptions with the indication of the medicines, those responsible may be liable for drug trafficking.

At the entrance to the nursing home, on Sunday night, relatives of an elderly man who has been hospitalized for ten years at the place were surprised by the complaints. As soon as he learned that the place had been closed, Samuel Milanos, a patient’s brother-in-law, went to Laço de Ouro to find out what had happened. He states that he never noticed that there was mistreatment at the place:

“Not long ago, it was his birthday and we came to see him. If you need to, we’ll take him back home,” Milanos said.

