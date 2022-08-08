Police investigate allegations of sexual harassment and rape against Sergipe club coordinator | Fantastic

Police are investigating allegations of sexual harassment and rape against the youth coordinator of a second division club in Sergipe. The victims are young people lured by the promise of one day becoming professional footballers. A blow to those who believed in the dream of changing the lives of the whole family.

Botafogo de Sergipe was founded in 2015; trains in the city of Umbaúba and disputes the second division of the Sergipe championship. In 2022 alone, the club registered 34 dreamers in the CBF. But in early July, a scandal erupted.

Ednailton Lopes, responsible for the basic categories, for taking care of young people between 15 and 23 years of age, was accused of sexually harassing them. He promised in return to help them in their professional careers. The help that would be up to the young people would be to give in to the coordinator’s advances.

The families of the young people are humble, they make an effort to pay for the ticket and some expenses besides lodging and food – which are an obligation of the club.

It is a hotel in the center of Umbaúba that is the accommodation of the Botafogo Sergipana Football Association. There, athletes were supposed to rest from training, but bedtime became the worst time for many of them. At night, messages like: “either enter the market or stay out”.

In another message, the phrase “you’re no fool” precedes a series of pornographic images. According to investigations, the messages are from Ednailton.

“He played the role of coordinator in the club’s football management. So, from that hierarchical position that existed between them, he began to make sexual appeals among his subordinate athletes. The possible crimes that are being investigated are rape and sexual harassment”, says delegate Rafael de Oliveira.

“It was the worst months of my life. Your mother already has many problems at home and you want to bring about an improvement, you want to bring a solution. Hence you cannot talk to your parents. I decided to give up. Football is not for me, I can’t do it anymore”, says a boy who dreamed of being a football player.

