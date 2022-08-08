Pre-candidates for the GDF meet in the 1st debate, at Band, this Sunday

posted on 08/07/2022 20:54 / updated on 08/07/2022 22:44



Opponents will meet for the first time in a debate at Bandeirantes – (credit: Cb/DA Press)

The pre-candidates for the Government of the Federal District meet, this Sunday (7/8), for the first debate of the 2022 elections, at 21 pm. During the period of party conventions, 11 names were confirmed for the dispute, but only seven will participate in the discussion, made by the Bandeirantes Group. Everyone is already in the vehicle’s auditorium.

For the time being, governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) are in the electoral race for the GDF; former deputy governor and former senator Paulo Octávio (PSD); district deputy Leandro Grass (PV), from the PT-PV-PCdoB federation; Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB); Senator Leila Barros (PDT); social worker Keka Bagno (PSol), from the PSol-Rede federation; education specialist Rafael Parente (PSB); Professor Lucas Salles (DC); Professor Robson Raymundo (PSTU); public servant Renan Rosa (PCO); and Teodoro da Cruz (PCB).

PSTU, PCO, PC and DC politicians will not be in the debate. Applications can be registered until August 15th.

ideas

Paulo Octavio, Rafael Parente and Izalci Lucas talked to the press as soon as they arrived at the studio. The other pre-candidates declined to give statements to journalists before the debate.

The PSDB’s name criticized previous administrations and stated that “the vote is priceless, it has consequences.” “It is at this moment that the population can choose the proposals. Brasília can no longer admit to being governed on the basis of improvisation”, declared Izalci.

Recently announced in the electoral contest, businessman Paulo Octavio reinforced his connection with former president Juscelino Kubtischek, citing that he will soon announce the plan of 50 goals for the city, alluding to JK’s “50 years in 5”. “It is the first time in 32 years of public life that I have run for government. I enter with a lot of experience and will. This is where I live, where my four children were born and where I work. of life have been fulfilled. It will be worth it to show the people of Brasilia that he has the option to govern the city”, said the businessman, who belongs to the same political group as Ibaneis Rocha, linked to former governors José Roberto Arruda (PL), from whom he vice, and Joaquim Roriz.

Without naming names, Rafael Parente, who was Ibaneis Secretary of Education, denounced the existence of bad politicians. “I hope that the population will follow the debate and learn about our proposals. And see our (political) past and our ideas, because all of them are many people who will make thousands of promises and fulfill only three. Our policy has become a business desk and I hope the population can see who the good politicians are,” said the PSB candidate.





























Debate

The candidates for the Buriti Palace will be face to face with their opponents and will be able to debate the proposals presented for improvements to the country’s capital. The transmission can be accompanied by the Band Brasilia and for Radio Band News FM, in addition to the official Youtube channel of Band Brasília and other social networks. O Mail will also cover the debate live on Twitter @correio and with reports including the main moments.

In case of a second round, the date of the second debate of the Band is set to take place on October 5th. The pre-candidates will answer questions asked by opponents and journalists from band.