President of São Paulo is a key player in the rapprochement with Grupo City | Sao Paulo

The hiring of Nahuel Bustos and the probable agreement with Nahuel Ferraresi brought São Paulo closer to the City Group. The company responsible for managing several teams, including Manchester City, emerged behind the scenes at Tricolor when the transfer window reopened in Brazil.

President Julio Casares has a good relationship with the leadership of the City Group. After consultations about business possibilities, the management team agreed to the free loan negotiations thinking about São Paulo’s visibility, compared to the foreign duo’s previous teams.

The São Paulo manager himself declared that he sees the negotiations as the “beginning of a promising relationship”, which could generate new operations similar to that of the Argentine striker in the medium term.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 3 Bustos arrived in São Paulo on a one-year loan from Grupo City — Photo: José Edgar de Matos Bustos arrived at São Paulo on a one-year loan from Grupo City — Photo: José Edgar de Matos

Bustos played last year for the Spanish second division as a substitute for Girona for most of the season. The Argentinian scored 11 goals in 42 matches for the team managed by the City Group and which rose to La Liga from 2022-2023.

On the other hand, Nahuel Ferraresi represented Estoril, from Portugal. The Venezuelan was a starter in 23 of the 24 matches in which he was available in the Portuguese Championship.

President of São Paulo, Julio Casares talks about the relationship with the City Group

In addition to contractual issues with São Paulo, the 23-year-old defender depends on a renewal with Manchester City for the loan to be made possible.

The visibility of working in a large team in the main South American market, instead of smaller teams from Portugal and Spain, for example, appears as one of the reasons for the approximation between São Paulo and Grupo City, which also occurred due to personal.

2 of 3 Julio Casares, president of São Paulo, has a good relationship with City’s top management — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Julio Casares, president of São Paulo, has a good relationship with the leadership of City — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

President Julio Casares has a good relationship with leaders of the group, such as Ferran Soriano, CEO of Manchester City. This facilitated the negotiation process, despite the interest of clubs in Europe for the pair.

At the presentation press conference, Nahuel Bustos commented on why he returned to South American football at the age of 24.

– I’m glad to be here. The possibility of coming to São Paulo, for the history of the club, three Libertadores, three World Cups. I knew what the club meant and I’m happy – commented the Argentine, who can win the company of Ferraresi this week.

Bustos and Ferraresi, if they close a deal, will reinforce São Paulo in the Brasileirão and can be included in the Sudamericana list, if the team progresses to the semifinals of the tournament. On Wednesday, Tricolor decides the future in the competition against Ceará, in Fortaleza.

The Argentine striker had his name published in the CBF’s BID (Daily Newsletter) and should debut this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), against Bragantino, at Morumbi.

Nahuel Bustos has not played since June 19, when he played just over five minutes in the duel against Tenerife, which took Girona to the top of Spanish football.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv