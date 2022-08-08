“Problem of those who are unhappy”

Husband of Simone, of the country duo with sister Simaria, businessman Kaká Diniz would have reacted to seeing his name involved in a rumor of betrayal that happened during this weekend. It’s just that there were rumors that he would be having a romantic relationship with his sister-in-law and that this would be the real reason that made the two move away.

It all started when the journalist Thiago Sodré, who runs the page Fama e Fato, claimed to know the real reason that caused the sisters to leave on stage and in life, since the two, after years of successful career, had been finding each other strange and making accusations. Sodré stated that Simaria would have fallen in love with her brother-in-law, and that this would be the center of disagreements between the sisters.

This Sunday (7), Kaká Diniz published a click next to his wife and children, which could be a way of demonstrating that everything is fine between him and his wife, Simone, and that the rumor is false. In the publication, made on his official Instagram account, he does not express any mention of the journalist’s statement, but the message would supposedly be a response to the rumor.

“I learned that the best way to combat any manifestation of hate is through love! […] But these days nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to the internet. I’m not talking about the social network, but who makes up the social network. The problem is not with the internet, but with those who ‘think they have a voice’ in it. The problem is not in the lives of those who are happy, but in the lives of those who are unhappy.”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. Simone insisted on reaffirming the words of her beloved: “My world of love”she said in the comments.